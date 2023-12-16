Swimmers notch Carifta times at ASATT Invitational

Zara Persico in the pool after competing in the mixed 11 and over 1500m freestyle at the ASATT Invitational Swimming Championships, Wednesday. -

Four swimmers splashed to Carifta A times on night two of the Invitational Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva on Thursday.

They are Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Darren Belfon, who achieved two Carifta A times in the boys’ 13-14 100m freestyle and the 50m butterfly; Flying Fish’s Jonathan Sambrano in the latter event; and Dolphins’ Zachary Burke and Shian Griffith, in the boys’ 11-12 50m butterfly.

Belfon had a positive start to his second night of racing when he touched the wall in 53.01 seconds to top the field in the 100m free. Marlins’ Isaiah Alexander was second in 55.49s, a Carifta B standard, while Flying Fish’s Sambrano took third in 56.14s. The Carifta A standard is 53.54s.

Later on, Belfon proved his first performance was no fluke as he won the 50m fly in 25.93s, dipping below the regional A standard of 26.13s. Sambrano, who was second, also reached the standard with his 26.07s performance.

Swimmers placing third to sixth – Brandon Balfour (26.55s), Alexander (26.76s), Victor Ashby (26.93s) and Jaden Mills (27.37s) – all attained Carifta B times respectively.

Additionally on night one, on Wednesday, Marlins duo Zara Persico and Aimee Le Blanc set record times in separate events.

In the girls' 11-12 1,500m freestyle, Persico powered to victory in 19 minutes and 44.54s, which sank the previous record of 20.28.91, set by Le Blanc in 2022. Coming in second was Perisco’s club-mate Marena Martinez, who also beat Le Blanc’s record, in 19.48.33.

Later on, Le Blanc set a new time in the girls’ 13-14 1,500m free by touching the wall in 19.06.42. Her time was good enough for a Carifta B standard. Antiguan Madison Macmillan topped the field in a blistering 18:50.13, surpassing the Carifta A time of 18.59.52.

Burke and Griffith also bettered the A standard in the 50m backstroke as the former won the event in 29.91 while the latter stopped the clock on 31.24s.

In the boys’ 15 and over 50m back, Christian Awah earned the A standard in 26.75s. Later on, Anya DeGannes of Viper best the field with a 2.38.11 showing in the girls 11-12 200m. The Carifta A standard here is 2.45.60.

And in the boys’ 11-12 200m fly, Aaron Siewlal earned Carifta qualification by winning in 2.29.50.

Action continues on Saturday with the morning session from 9am and the later session at 5pm. The same start times have been set for Sunday, the final day of competition.