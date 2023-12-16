Salt flavours English pot against West Indies

England's Harry Brook celebrates with teammate Phil Salt after hitting a six to defeat West Indies in the third T20 match at National Cricket Stadium in Saint George's, Grenada, Saturday. - Photo courtesy AP

West Indies missed the chance to clinch their five-match T20I series vs England on Saturday as they were unable to defend the highest score ever made at the National Cricket Centre in Grenada.

The visitors dug deep to pull off a seven-wicket win, to keep the series alive as it heads to Trinidad.

Batting first, the hosts put on a brazen batting display to post a mammoth 222/6. But the historic total was not good enough as a masterclass, unbeaten century from English opener Phil Salt (109 not out) led them over the line, to 226/3, with one ball to spare.

The result saw England notch their first win of the series, which now stands at 2-1, and all to play for in the final two matches on Tuesday and Thursday.

Sent in to bat, the maroon had a shabby start losing openers Brandon King (eight) and Kyle Mayers (duck) with just eight runs on the board.

But powerful middle-order knocks from Nicholas Pooran (82), skipper Rovman Powell (39), Sherfane Rutherford (29), Shai Hope (26) and a three-ball 18 from Jason Holder, redirected West Indies to their formidable total.

Spinner Adil Rashid (2/32) and pacer Sam Curran (2/34) were England’s top bowlers.

In their turn at the crease, England’s opening pair of Salt (109 from 56 balls) and captain Jos Buttler (51 from 34) set a firm foundation with the bat as they constructed a 115-run partnership in under 12 overs.

When Buttler perished, Will Jacks (one) followed soon after and West Indies seemed to regain control of the contest.

However, Liam Livingstone and Salt had other ideas and carried them to 186, before the former fell for 30 runs from 18 balls. Harry Book joined Salt in the middle and the pair were ruthless in their pursuit.

Book showed clear intent and struck a brisk 31 from seven balls to help guide England to victory in 19.5 overs.

Salt’s unbeaten century was made up of nine sixes and four fours, which earned him man of the match.

Summarised Scores: WEST INDIES 222/6 - Nicholas Pooran 82, Rovman Powell 39, Sherfane Rutherford 29, Shai Hope 26; Adil Rashid 2/32, Sam Curran 2/34 vs ENGLAND 226/3 - Phil Salt 109 not out, Jos Buttler 51, Harry Book 31 not out, Liam Livingstone 30; Gudakesh Motie 1/30.