Rum cocktails to stand out over the holidays

Ten to One sorrel ginger highball cocktail. Photo courtesy Ten to One -

Ten to One’s award-winning rums are rapidly redefining the category with their unique flavour profiles. The brand creates pure, pan-Caribbean rum blends with no added sugar, colouring or flavouring, making it an excellent choice to complement the season.

Below are some five inspired rum cocktails recipes, courtesy Ten to One Rum, to help you show off your bartending skills over the holidays. These festive Ten To One Dark and White Rum cocktail recipes feature seasonal favourites like sorrel, baking spices, and more – with an elevated twist.

Sorrel daiquiri

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ten To One White Rum

75 oz sorrel syrup*

75 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish: dried flowers

Glassware: coupe

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake it like you mean it. Strain into your favourite cocktail glass. Garnish with dried flowers. Celebrate with friends.

*Homemade sorrel syrup: Combine 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, ½ cup dried sorrel flowers, 1 cinnamon stick, 6 allspice berries, and 1 tbsp fresh diced ginger in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Cool to room temperature and strain. Keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Cucumber caribeño

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ten To One White Rum

0.25 oz fresh lime juice

0.25 oz cucumber syrup*

4 oz coconut water

Garnish: lime twist or cucumber slice

Glassware: rocks

Directions

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with lime or cucumber slices.

*Cucumber syrup: Bring 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar to a boil. Remove from heat. Add a chopped cucumber and zest from one lime to pot and cool to room temperature. Refrigerate.

Sorrel ginger highball

A delicious cocktail that is rich with dynamic flavours including lime, cranberry, ginger, and more.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ten To One White or Dark

75 oz sorrel syrup*

75 oz fresh lime juice

Ginger beer

Garnish (optional): candied ginger and dried sorrel

Glassware: highball

Directions

Add first three ingredients to a highball glass. Stir with a bar spoon to incorporate all of the ingredients. Add ice and top with ginger beer. Stir again from the bottom of the glass to ensure all ingredients are incorporated. garnish with candied ginger and dried sorrel flower on a cocktail pick.

*

Honey rosemary daiquiri

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ten To One White or Dark

1oz lime juice

0.75oz honey syrup (1:1 honey to hot water)

2 sprigs of rosemary

Garnish: sprig of rosemary

Glassware: coupe

Directions

Add rosemary sprig along with all other wet ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

The young Trini

Ten to One’s playful twist on the old Cuban, a cocktail invented by bartender Audrey Saunders while working in New York City in 2001. The young Trini is an inspired cocktail that can best be described as part mojito, part French 75. The champagne topper adds a playful touch and makes this drink perfect for any form of celebration.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ten to One Dark Rum

1 oz simple syrup

0.75 oz fresh lime juice

6 mint leaves

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

2-4oz champagne or prosecco

Garnish: fresh mint sprig and/or lime

Glassware: coupe

Directions:

Muddle the mint with the lime juice and simple syrup in a shaker tin. Add the rum, bitters and ice. Shake until well-chilled. Double strain into a coupe glass and top with champagne and garnish with a mint sprig.