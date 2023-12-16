Raymond C Edwards’ gone parang and silent night

Silent night cocktail by mixologist Raymond C Edwards. Photo courtesy Raymond C Edwards -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Raymond C Edwards, chief brand educator at the House of Angostura, is not just a connoisseur of spirits; he is a masterful storyteller, weaving together the rich tapestry of Caribbean traditions, flavours, and culinary craftsmanship.

Born and raised in the picturesque seaside village of Toco, Edwards's journey with Angostura began in his childhood, laying the foundation for a remarkable career in mixology and brand education.

When asked about what Christmas cooking means to him, Edwards said, “Christmas has become a way of life for many living here in the Caribbean and TT. TT, being a melting pot of different cultures and traditions, has over the years evolved into a culinary revolution of flavours, food, and indigenous drinks. Christmas cooking highlights the craftsmanship and diversity in our food but also remains rooted in a time spent with family (catering for and celebrating) and friends."

Edwards’ introduction to Angostura aromatic bitters marked the beginning of a lifelong fascination with the iconic bitters, rum, and, most recently, amaro produced by the House of Angostura. His mastery of the diverse portfolio of products reflects his commitment to accentuating flavours and achieving balance in every cocktail.

A veteran in the mixology arena, Edwards’s passion and curiosity led him to participate in mixology competitions, where he emerged as the triple national bartending champion of TT from 2006 to 2008. In 2007, he clinched the prestigious title of Bartender of the Year (Taste of the Caribbean) and secured the People’s Choice Award at the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge. Recognising his outstanding talent, the Caribbean Hotel Association inducted Raymond into their Hall of Fame in 2012.

Edwards’s quest for knowledge and expertise in the spirits industry led him to enrol in the World Spirits Academy, where he earned his certification as a Master of World Spirits. Renowned for his innovative creations such as the Saga Boy Mojito, The Trinidad Swizzle, and the T’Amaro Morning, Raymond thrives on sharing his love of the craft through leading master classes and inspiring fellow bartenders.

Among his notable achievements, he is credited with rediscovering the lost but not forgotten classic cocktail, the Queen's Park Swizzle.

With over 12 years in the industry, Edwards emphasises the vital role of a bartender: “You must first understand the ingredients, then the consumer, and have passion for your craft. What you put in is what you get out!”

He shared these recipes with us:

Gone parang

Glassware: highball

Garnish: dried pineapple or candied sorrel

Ingredients

2 oz Angostura 7-year rum

1 oz sorrel cordial (home-made sorrel)

1 oz cranberry juice

½ oz ginger syrup

Squeeze of lime

2 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake well then pour over into highball glass over crushed ice. Garnish with dried pineapple or candied sorrel.

Silent night (non alcoholic)

Glassware: cocktail

Garnish: edible flower, mint sprig

Ingredients

2 oz mango puree

2 oz passion fruit juice

½ oz coconut cream

½ oz simple syrup

4 fresh mint leaves

4 dashes of Angostura cocoa bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to cocktail blender with ice.

Blend till completely smooth.

Pour into cocktail glass.

Garnish with lime slice.