Paria continues partnership with Pennacool.com

Managing director Pennacool, Phaessuh Kromah (3rd from left) speaks to the students at San Fernando Boys Government Primary School. -

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd (Paria) and Pennacool.com Caribbean Ltd (Pennacool.com) continued its joint efforts to support education in TT by donating 300 SEA practice tests to standard five pupils and teachers who are preparing for the 2024 SEA exam.

A media release said, three of the selected schools visited on November 29 were San Fernando Boys Government Primary School, San Fernando Girls Government Primary School and Cocoyea Government Primary School.

Paria believes this is a critical tool that can facilitate the success of primary schools’ students as the pennacool.com practice tests offers both online and offline practice and revision papers, the release said.