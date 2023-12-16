New Super Singles table tennis champs to be crowned

Aaron Wilson -

New champions will be crowned at this year's TT Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) Super Singles tournament, which serves off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Saturday from 9am.

Over 85 of the nation’s top table tennis players will vie for the respective men and women’s titles, as reigning 2019 champions Shemar Britton and Brittany Joseph will not participate in this year’s edition.

However, 75 male players have been placed in 21 groups and 14 females, in three groups, will go all out in search of a new champion.

This is the first time the tournament is being hosted post-pandemic.

Among the contenders for the men’s title are Norway-based Aaron Wilson (Blasters) and equally impressive Yuvraaj Dookram, Arun Roopnarine and Derron Douglas. Other standout performers are Edwin Humphreys, Everton Sorzano, Riad Abasali and Dave Ramoutar, to name a few.

In the women’s equivalent, Imani Edwards-Taylor, Ambika Sitram, Priyanka Khellawan and Chloe Fraser are among the 14 athletes chasing the Super Singles crown.