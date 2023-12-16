More talk, less music now on 97?

THE EDITOR: When Music Radio 97 was launched in the early 1990s, it touted itself as being the station with less talk and more music, and it endeared itself to its listeners who preferred not to have people on the air drumming nonsensical talk into their ears all day long.

Now, certain of Radio 97's announcers seem to have forgotten that pledge, so they talk and talk in-between musical selections.

One female announcer, in particular, appears to like hearing the sound of her own voice and just carries on talking without playing the music the station promised. This goes on whether she is on in the daytime or the night-time.

She has been on for the past few Sunday mornings and I was forced this past Sunday to time the length of her diatribes, which can go for well over two minutes at a time. One went on for a full three minutes, equating to the length of a musical selection.

In other words, she has been robbing listeners of several minutes of the music the station promised.

One wonders whether the powers-that-be at Radio 97 ever listen to their own station and take note of these glaring infractions by the announcers, especially by that female.

CLYDE ALPHONSO

via e-mail