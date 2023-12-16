Loaded rifle, drugs, ammo seized in Central raids

An AR-15 rifle, ammunition and marijuana seized by police on Friday during a raid at Calcutta #2, Freeport. Six foreign nationals were held in connection with the illegal items. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Central Division police arrested 13 people and recovered a loaded AR-15 rifle and several packages of marijuana during a series of raids on Friday.

A release from the police officers found the gun and a kilogramme of marijuana during a search of a house at Calcutta #2, Freeport and detained six foreign nationals.

Two men were held in a separate raid at Brickfield Village, Waterloo Road, Carapichiama after 149 grammes of marijuana was seized.

Officers of the Central Division gang unit arrested two men after they seized four rounds of .45 ammunition and 29 grammes of cocaine during a raid at Dass Branch Trace, Chaguanas.

Three men from Enterprise, Chaguanas were also arrested hours later after officers stopped a at Soogrim Trace West, Endeavour, Chaguanas and found 445 grammes of marijuana.