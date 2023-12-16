Happily Ever Eating’s Cranberry Orange Christmas Cookies

Happily Ever Eating’s Cranberry Christmas Cookies by Chanel Chunu. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Happily Ever Eating is a delightful venture spearheaded by culinary artist Chanel Chunu.

Her culinary expedition began in 2016 while pursuing a business degree at the UWI, St Augustine.

“I was living on my own and had to rely on myself for all my meals, but I got bored quickly so I had to keep experimenting and trying new recipes and that's when I found a true passion. It became something I looked forward to as it calmed me and gave me a necessary refuge from the stresses of academia.

“Not to mention the dopamine rush from having something delicious to enjoy after working at it. I would often bake cakes or treats for my family and plan elaborate meals for my friends that always received immense praise so I figured well I must really be good.

"Last year for Mother’s Day, I decided to try baking a berry crumble for one of my aunts as a present and she was obsessed. She shared with a friend who then asked for my information to place an order. I thought this was hilarious because I was only baking out of love and for fun. After that, my berry crumble became my go-to gift and party favour. I think everyone got a crumble for their birthday that year.

"I sold my first crumble to that same aunt in September 2022. Since then I’ve built a very loyal customer base. I am now a regular retailer at Peppercorns and I just did my first UpMarket,” Chunu said.

For her, cooking is a labour of love and an intimate act of sharing joy.

“There is nothing more intimate, in my opinion, than taking time to prepare something not only for nourishment but for enjoyment and being able to share it with others."

Cooking serves as a therapeutic outlet for her anxiety, offering a moment of mindfulness and control over variables, bringing peace to her soul.

“When I’m cooking, I’m also extremely mindful of my energy because I believe that translates to whatever I’m making” she says.

“I always want that to reflect the care and attention I put into it. Just knowing that other people enjoy something I make brings me so much joy, the better I feel the more I bake and put goodness out into the universe and those blessings are definitely returned to me.”

Her business, Happily Ever Eating, specialises in speciality baked desserts, becoming a haven for those with a sweet tooth and an appreciation for handmade goodness. Chunu operates primarily through online orders via Instagram (@happilyevereatting, with nationwide delivery available.

As the Christmas season approaches, her idea of Christmas cooking revolves around the heartwarming traditions of her family.

“My idea of Christmas cooking is centred around my granny’s home-made bread. My mom and I prep the entire breakfast around it. Christmas morning, and the whole house still smells like ham and the spices from the sorrel. We spend the day together in the kitchen. There’s fried rice, macaroni pie, barbecued chicken, roasted potatoes and of course, pastelle."

Chunu’s motto, "As long as you’re alive, you can recreate yourself," resonates in her culinary journey, where each dish is a recreation of love and joy.

The slogan of her business, Happiness is just a Bite Away, encapsulates the essence of Happily Ever Eating – where every delectable creation is a bite-sized morsel of pure joy.

Chunu shared the recipe for cranberry orange Christmas cookies with us:

Prep time: 30 mins

Yield: 24 cookies

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter at room temp

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp orange extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped dried sweetened cranberries

Optional 6 ounces white chocolate (preferably a bar not chips)

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt. Beat using a hand mixer until light and fluffy and well combined, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add orange extract.

Next, slowly add the flour ½ cup at a time then mix at a low speed until the dough is crumbly. Add the cranberries then increase the speed to medium-high and beat only until the dough starts to come off the sides of the bowl and stick together in a ball.

Turn the dough out onto a piece of parchment paper. Divide the dough into halves, press, and shape into a log about 1 ½ inches thick and about 6-7 inches long. Tightly wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill overnight. To avoid a flat edge on the bottom of the log of dough, place wrapped dough upright in a glass cup.

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper. Unwrap the dough and slice the cookies at least ¼” thick. Cut thicker to reduce spread when baking, like ½”.

Place on the prepared baking sheet approximately 1 inch apart. Bake for 9-11 minutes or just until the edges start to brown.

Cool on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Optional:

Ensure cookies have cooled completely. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt half the chocolate in 15 to 30-second intervals; stir after each interval and continue heating until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Dip half the cookie in the melted chocolate and set aside on a wire rack and let harden at room temperature.