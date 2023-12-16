Gill lifts Club Sando over sloppy Army in TTPFL

Tiger Tanks Club Sando forward Real Gill - Photo courtesy TTPFL

NATIONAL midfielder Real Gill scored a double on Friday night to lead Tiger Tanks Club Sando to a 3-2 victory over Defence Force in the TT Premier Football League, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The victory was Club Sando's second of the season and lifted them to third in the standings.

It was the first defeat of the season for Defence Force, the reigning champions, whose defending left a lot to be desired.

Gill opened the scoring in the 11th minute following a swift counter-attack up the middle after defender Jamal Jack dispossessed Brent Sam. Gill was fed through clean on goal and took his time to bury past Defence Force goalie Jabari St Hillaire.

Sam almost drew Army level in the 30th with a surging run down the left, but his ferocious left-footer was pushed on to the crossbar by the Club Sando custodian.

Five minutes later, midfielder Kevon Goddard restore parity with a purposeful run that caught Club Sando napping. A neat one-two with Sam on the edge of the box unlocked Club Sando's defence and Goddard tucked in the ball to the goalkeeper's right.

Despite end-to-end action, the match remained tied until the half.

However, just after the interval, Club Sando's Maurice Dick put his team ahead once more, aided by some sloppy defending by the Defence Force left-back Darnell Hospedales.

The latter lost possession of the ball cheaply and Shaquille Ferrier squared the ball to Dick who shaped to shoot on his left before cutting inside on his right and coolly placing the ball past the advancing St Hillaire.

For the second time in the match, Defence Force found the equaliser, in the 67th, this time via Justin Garcia who guided his header to the last post after a pinpoint cross from substitute Kaihim Thomas on the left.

Garcia thought he had his second a minute later, off a free-kick on the left by Justin Sadoo, but the referee spotted a nudge to the defender before he buried another header.

Three minutes later, it was déjà vu for Defence Force as Gill popped up to fire in the winner.

Jack beat Sam in a race for a loose ball in Club Sando territory and marauded forward before finding an unmarked Gill who raced through on goal and tucked the ball between the goalie's legs.

In the earlier match of the doubleheader, Eagles FC beat Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic 2-0 for their first win of the season. Frst-half items by Exilus Angelo and Kevon Woodley settled proceedings.

At La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Morvant Caledonia United's late flurry of goals earned them their maiden win with a 3-1 result over Central FC.

Ronnell Paul put Caledonia in front in the 51st, only for Nathan Lewis to level the contest in the 80th. Caledonia had no intentions of sharing the spoils, and goals from Isaiah Vallenilla (87th) Mahvy Rismay (stoppage time) ensured full points.

In another servicemen derby, Police FC and Prison FC meet on Sunday at 6pm at Police Barracks, St James.