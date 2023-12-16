Fyzabad man found with gunshot, chop wounds

A crime scene unit investigator enters the premises of murder victim Keslon Martin at John Jules Trace, Delhi Road, Fyzabad on Saturday. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Fyzabad police on Saturday morning found the body of a man in his home with both gunshot injuries and chop wounds.

A relative of the dead man, Keslon Martin, reported that calls to Martin's phone and called the police to assist.

Officers went to Martin's home at John Jules Trace, Delhi Road, around 7 am where they prised open the door and found Martin dead.

The latest killing has taken the murder tally to 547.