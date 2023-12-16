Fraud squad reviewing file into missing Cricket Board $$

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The investigation into almost $500,000 missing from the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) account is still in its embryonic stage.

So said Police PRO Joanne Archie on Friday, when asked on Friday about the status of investigation.

Newsday contacted Archie via WhatsApp for an update on the matter and was told that a fraud squad investigator will be appointed to lead the investigation.

“Fraud Squad has only received this investigation from the south office a few days ago and they are presently reviewing the file to have an appreciation of how to approach the investigation and to appoint an investigator. So it’s still in the embryonic stage,” she responded.

At a TTCB board meeting last Saturday, the treasurer revealed that some cheques for the missing money were signed electronically without approval, while there were also concerns over those that were physically signed.

According to a Newsday report on Thursday, the trail of missing money leads back for about five years. TTCB president Azim Bassarath said the board has hired an independent auditor to help verify the amount that is missing.

Since this information came to light, a TTCB employee has resigned.

In Thursday’s Newsday report, Bassarath confirmed that he was in possession of a letter by the now ex-employee, who “admitted to some wrongdoings”.

Newsday also spoke to a member of the cricket board who said the treasurer told the board, during the meeting, that it was common practice that blank cheques would sometimes be available in case any emergency situations arose where money was required.