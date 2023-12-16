FloJoe’s innovative pigeon peas pastelle, black cake and punch

Pigeon peas pastelle by Florence Warrick-Joseph. Photo courtesy Florence Warrick-Joseph -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“To me Christmas cooking means each family member preparing a meal followed by us sitting around the table and everyone sharing what they are thankful for.” So says Florence Warrick-Joseph, the visionary behind Innovation FloJoe Co Ltd.

Warrick-Joseph, who has been tying the apron strings since her early childhood, narrates her culinary evolution: "I have been cooking since in my early childhood. I was never a big eater. On a daily basis, I didn’t usually eat from the family pot. My mother would say, 'Remain hungry or do it yourself,' and so I did it myself.

"My favourite dish to cook was soup, especially split peas soup. In my early teens, I had mastered the skill of cake baking. I baked cake for family members, neighbours and friends.

"In the mid-80s I did a cake decorating course with Fredericka James and had been doing wedding cakes, and I’m still practicing for family friends.”

Warrick-Joseph’s connection to food goes beyond the kitchen; it's intertwined with her love for planting.

"My second love is planting. I have been planting since my early years in our home garden since childhood days, especially pigeon peas and corn as our annual garden product."

This connection to nature is a thread that runs through her creations, with pigeon peas taking centre stage in her innovative recipes.

On November 1, Warrick-Joseph launched her first cookbook called Pigeon Peas Recipes VOL 1.

“A few of my recipes are also in Lion Caribbean Cookbook Multiple District 60,” she says.

At Joseph-Warrick's home-based business, Innovation FloJoe Co Ltd, located at Upper Cemetery Street, Diego Martin, the offerings are a delightful medley of flavours and textures.

“From ice cream and wine to doubles, liqueur, punch, pholourie, bread, sweetbread, black cake, muffins, cookies and kurma, all my products are made from pigeon peas – either the peas or the pods. I am always looking for new foods to create and recently I have started to make gluten free pigeon peas breads, pastries and doubles,” explains Warrick-Joseph.

While her business is home-based, delivery is available and at present, she has been granted permission to use the St John Parish Hall for curbside pick-up three days a week from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

A pescatarian for 25 years, Warrick-Joseph explains that for her, cooking is synonymous with health, echoing the old adages: make your food your medicine, and your medicine your food, and you become what you eat.

Drawing on her experience as a registered nurse, she emphasises the importance of diet, exercise, and sleep for a healthy life, with dietary choices playing a pivotal role.

Reflecting on her guiding principles, Joseph-Warrick shared, “'You be the change you want to see’ encompasses all aspects of my life." This philosophy drives her commitment to making a positive impact in her community and beyond.

The slogan that encapsulates the spirit of Innovation FloJoe Co Ltd is simple yet profound: "From plant to plate." It reflects Warrick-Joseph’s dedication to creating culinary delights that celebrate the journey from the earth to the dining table, with pigeon peas as the star ingredient.

Joseph-Warrick shared her pigeon peas pastelle, pigeon peas black cake and pigeon peas punch recipes with us:

Pigeon peas punch

Ingredients

1 lb pigeon peas (to yield 3-4 cups)

4 cups of water

¾ cups evaporated milk

1 tin condensed milk

Few dashes of bitters

1 tsp vanilla essence

¾ tsp ground cinnamon

Directions

Place the pigeon peas and water in a blender and blend on high speed for 1 to 2 minutes.

Strain the mixture, squeezing the pulp to release as much liquid as possible.

Pour the pigeon peas juice into a large pitcher.

Add the milk, bitters and essence.

Mix well. Taste and adjust sweetness if necessary.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Pigeon peas pastelle

Ingredients

2 cups cooked pigeon peas

1 red pepper

1 tbsp capers

½ cup tomato sauce

2 garlic cloves

½ cup chopped onions

2 cups water or vegetable broth

Salt to taste

1 tbsp vegetable oil or coconut oil

For the dough

5 cups of cornmeal to 1 cup of pigeon peas flour

¼ lb butter

¼ tsp salt.

For wrapping

2 to 3 banana leaves, cut into squares and singed.

String for tying

Directions

In a skillet, sauté the pigeon peas in olive oil, garlic, onion and then add the two cups of water or vegetable broth.

Bring to a boil and add the tomato sauce, capers and red pepper. Season with salt to taste.

Combine cornmeal, water, salt and butter to make a soft, pliable dough. Divide the dough into small balls (about 12). Cover with a damp cloth to prevent drying.

Place one ball on an oiled fig (banana) leaf. Cover with another leaf and press using pastelle press. Place one to two tablespoons of the filling onto the centre of the dough. Fold the dough and leaf into a rectangle and tie with string. Repeat with the remaining dough balls and filling.

Place pastelles into a pot of boiling water and cook for 15-20 minutes. Drain, unwrap and serve.

Pigeon peas black cake

Ingredients

3½ - 4 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup shortening

4 eggs

1 bottle cherry brandy

1 cup browning

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 ½ lbs fruit (raisins and currants, dates, cherries, mixed peel, almonds, sultans)

1 ½ lbs pigeon peas

Grated orange rind

Rum

Directions

Sift flour and add baking powder in a separate bowl.

Add spices to flour.

Cream the shortening and sugar. Beat the eggs. Add the eggs, browning and vanilla essence to the cream mixture.

Mix well and add flour to the cream mixture.

Blend about ½ cup of fruits, ½ cup of pigeon peas and ½ cup of cherry brandy to the consistency of a jam.

Add the soaked blended fruits and mix. Place in a greased and floured baking dish and bake in a preheated oven (270-300°F) for about 2 ½ hours or until cake leaves the side of the pan.

Test with a knife: insert in the centre of the cake, if it comes out clean, the cake is done.

Pour some rum over the baked cake immediately after it is baked.