Ducksause’s sorrel and rum glazed ribs

Ducksause’s sorrel and rum glazed ribs. Photo courtesy Chad Lee Loy -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

As the festive season approaches, the air in Woodbrook becomes infused with the tantalising aromas of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg.

Amidst the culinary symphony, Chad Lee Loy, the creative mind behind Ducksause, shares his journey into the world of professional cooking and mixology. His unique approach to Christmas cooking is a heartfelt reflection of cherished memories and a dedication to bringing joy through food.

“I have been cooking from young but professionally only since 2020 when I had to adapt to the changing work landscape. I started catering and cooking from there," he says.

"I am a mixologist by profession, and I always had a liking for cooking. Professionally, I have been working in food and beverage since I was 18 years old and still in secondary school. Cooking and mixology are two things that go hand in hand and complement each other and have always interested me and held my fascination.

"I began doing lunches for delivery when I started and do small catering and sometimes frozen, ready-to-eat items for busy people and families.”

Ducksause’s diverse menu reflects Lee Loy’s belief that every food culture has something valuable to offer. While he has no particular style or specialty, he admits to leaning heavily into Southeast Asian and Mexican regional items.

“All food cultures have something to share and to learn from. I do, however, lean heavily into Southeast Asian as well as Mexican regional items because of the flavours and depth created from the use of spices,” he says.

For Lee Loy, Christmas cooking is a nostalgic journey back to the past – a time spent with aunts and cousins on family pastelle day and Christmas dinner. The aromas of spices and the hearty, meaty dishes evoke the warmth of childhood memories.

“The flavours that bring you back to childhood memories…cooking Christmas food is trying to bring back those memories into what I cook and make an enjoyable experience for me and the people who eat my food,” he shares.

His culinary philosophy is rooted in curiosity, continuous learning, and the sheer joy derived from the entire process. Quoting Confucius, he says, “Wheresoever you go, go with all your heart.” This mantra encapsulates his approach to both learning and working.

Whether crafting a new cocktail or preparing a festive feast, Lee Loy brings his whole heart into the process, ensuring that every moment is savoured and enjoyed.

Prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey with Chad Lee Loy’s tantalising sorrel and rum glazed ribs recipe.

Ingredients

1 rack of pork spare ribs or baby back ribs.

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp white pepper

½ tbsp mustard powder

½ tsp ground clove

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 ½ cup brown sugar

1 ½ tbsp salt (sea salt preferable)

For the sorrel glaze

1 lb cleaned and washed sorrel

4 cups sugar

250 ml dark aged rum

2 cinnamon sticks

2 tbsp whole clove

1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

5 green cardamom pods

1 tsp whole black pepper

2 bay leaves

1 star anise

3 cups fresh water

Directions

Add sugar, water, sorrel and bring to boil.

Add spices and simmer pot on low fire for five minutes.

Double strain through sieve and cloth.

Add sorrel mixture back to pot, simmer on low heat and add rum.

Reduce until thick and slow running.

Add salt to taste (typically 1 to 2 tsps)

Strain glaze.

Alternative method: If taking too long to thicken, add 1 tsp cornstarch to 2 oz water.

Bring glaze to boil and stir in corn starch mixture. When the glaze clarifies, turn off heat.

Clean and trim ribs. Let sit on a rack in fridge for two hours.

Mix spices, sugar and salt in a bowl.

Cover ribs in spice mixture and pat in.

Wrap ribs in wax paper or parchment paper then wrap in foil. Ensure that it is sealed as best as possible.

Place on a rack on a tray in the oven for three hours at 325° F.

After 3 hours take out and unwrap.

Place back on clean tray and baste with sorrel glaze.

Cook at 375° F for 30 minutes.

Every 5 minutes flip ribs and baste with sorrel glaze.

Let ribs rest and then trim them. Pour glaze over ribs once plated.