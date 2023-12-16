Congrats on moral stand

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The Government must be congratulated on joining with 152 other countries at the United Nations General Assembly in supporting the resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Such a moral stand defies the notion that the US is the godfather of the world and small island states like ours are obligated to toe the line.

May our humanitarian contribution help bring about peace in the Middle East.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity