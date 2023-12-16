Chutney singer Budram Holass dies

East Indian classical singer Budram Holass. -

TRIBUTES continue to pour in for the Boodram Holass, also known as the "Chatham Lion," who died on December 15 from a series of medical complications.

Holass who was just a few days shy of his 70th birthday, was credited as one of the pioneers who helped to establish the chutney music industry.

With over 250 songs recorded and much more that he wrote, Holass was considered as a legend who continued to passionately promote the craft despite his challenges.

At the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch competition in February, Holass, who lost a leg to diabetes complications and an eye in a vehicular accident, was brought on stage in a wheelchair to perform one of his classics.

His voice belied his visible weakened state and resonated with the audience.

The Ganesh Ustav Foundation said he had a voice like no other. Big Rich (Zaheer Khan) said his death is another great loss to the industry.

Family members said Holass died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) on Friday, where he was being treated for diabetes and other complications.

Fans and others in the industry took to Facebook to remember the powerful singer who has entertained audiences locally and around the world with traditional chutney, bhajans and Indian classical songs.

Bheemal Ramlogan wrote, “Prayers go out to my uncle Boodram Holass, the champion of Chatham. The legend that helped establish the chutney music industry. Half blind, half deaf, one hand and a dozen health complications, yet his dominance and powerful singing remains unmatched."

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said he was saddened to learn of the passing of this beloved Trinidadian East Indian singer and friend.

He said Holass was a trailblazer who paved the way for generations of artistes.

“His extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment to his craft, left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

“Earlier this year, Holass was honoured at a concert held at the Couva South Multipurpose Hall.

"While we mourn the loss of this legendary artist, we celebrate his music and life, which will forever serve as a testament to his memory."

In a statement, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said, “Holass was one of the most iconic figures in Indo-Trinidad culture. His influence on the growth and development of local East Indian culture and to the culture of TT is immeasurable.

“Despite the physical health challenges that he endured, Holass’ years of work as an educator, mentor and performer has undoubtedly shaped the talents of many within the cultural fraternity today and will continue to do so for many years to come.

“We will always be grateful for his sterling contributions to TT.”

The business community of Point Fortin via Kalliecharan’s Store also extended condolences, “as we mourn the loss of a son of the south, an icon in our culture. Your music will live on.”

Holass' funeral service will be held today at Southern Main Road, Chatham at 8 am, to be followed by a cremation at the Mosquito Creek cremation site.