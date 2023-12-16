Annisette: Modernise port, outdated system causing delays

SWWTU president Michael Annisette. -

President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) Michael Annisette says do not blame the port for the present Christmas backlog.

He said the present situation stems from government’s failure to use available technology to implement a seamless and efficient process.

“I blame the government, not the port, for failing to put measures in place, such as the one-window system where you can go online to do everything rather than to several government entities to get documents approved for clearance.

“This is a backward step and a perennial problem, one which I cannot understand why we have to go through every year.”

He referenced other countries, including Jamaica, where the one-window system is in effect to underscore that Trinidad and Tobago does not have to reinvent the wheel.

“You can go online in Jamaica and do everything. In TT, there is no synchronisation. You must go to about four to six different agencies which operate independently of each other.

“That is cumbersome, that is inefficient and has no place in a modern port."

Annisette said this is one of the major issues affecting the efficient delivery of goods at both ports.

He said government is taking far too long to implement technological solutions.

“The port has grown exponentially, and therefore, we need to put modern systems in place, and we have the technology in which to do so.

“It is just a matter of the political will to get things done right.”

Annisette said while the ports are ready and have the capacity, they cannot deliver cargo.

"The port is responsible for receiving containers, storing containers and delivering when documents are ready.”

He is advocating for the one-window system, which will benefit consignees, businesspeople and other consumers.

“Because each time there is a delay and the consignee has to pay, that cost is passed on to the public."

Annisette also pointed to the acute shortage of Customs officers affecting clearance of goods from the ports.

He said to deal with the heavy imports Christmas attracts, approximately 300 Customs officers are required.

He has been informed that from next week, Customs will not be working any overtime so a lot of people would not be getting their Christmas merchandise.

Several business operators and individuals who imported merchandise for Christmas have been complaining about lengthy delays to get their goods cleared.

President of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber Mukesh Ramsingh said the shortage of Customs officers and failure to modernise the port or even use the scanner considering the manpower shortage is severely affecting his members.

Port delays are also affecting truckers who are spending longer hours waiting to do deliveries.

President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber Kiran Singh told Sunday Newsday reports of Customs being understaffed due to a shortage of manpower one week before Christmas is unacceptable.

He said it is unfair to the business people and consumers who will have to pay more for these delays.

He called for improved efficiency at customs and the ports.