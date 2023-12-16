A&J’s sorrel and ponche de creme ice cream cake

A&J’s sorrel and ponche de creme ice cream cake. PhotoS courtesy A&J’s Premium Homemade Ice Cream -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Anthony and June-Ann Henry, the masterminds behind A&J’s Premium Homemade Ice Cream, have been crafting delightful frozen treats since 2017.

For this dynamic duo, cooking is more than a culinary endeavour; it’s a journey of creating memories and building connections.

The team affirms, “Cooking, for us, is synonymous with warmth, love, and the shared experience of savouring delightful flavours.”

Located at 128 Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville and Brentwood Mall, Chaguanas, A&J’s specialises in premium homemade ice cream, offering a diverse array of flavours that cater to every palate.

The couple is passionate about their craft, ensuring each scoop is crafted with care to deliver a delightful experience to their customers.

As Christmas enthusiasts, the Henrys bring the festive spirit into their kitchen. Their idea of Christmas cooking involves creating a delectable ice cream cake that captures the essence of the season.

They shared, “Our special recipe features a scrumptious blend of sorrel and ponche de creme, a unique treat to make the holiday celebrations even more memorable.”

The motto that guides A&J’s Premium Homemade Ice Cream is simple yet profound: “Bringing families together since 2017.” This encapsulates their commitment to creating moments of joy and togetherness through their homemade ice cream. It's a sentiment that echoes in their business slogan which is the same as their motto.

To share the joy of the season, Anthony and June-Ann generously offer an exclusive recipe for their delightful sorrel and ponche de creme ice cream cake. This special treat combines the richness of ponche de creme with the unique flavour of sorrel, creating a festive masterpiece. Here’s how you can recreate the magic at home:

Ingredients

2 quarts of A&J's Premium Homemade Ice Cream: 1 sorrel and 1 ponche de creme

6 A&J’s waffle cones

½ stick butter

Directions

Soften the sorrel ice cream in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, soften the ponche de creme ice cream.

Crush waffle cones and mix with ½ stick butter.

Layer the waffle crust at the bottom of a cake pan.

Scoop a layer of the ponche de creme ice cream onto the crust.

Scoop the sorrel ice cream on the layer of the ponche de creme ice cream until pan is filled.

Freeze the cake for at least four hours or until set.

Garnish with festive decorations before serving.

We hope this recipe adds a touch of A&J's magic to your holiday celebrations.