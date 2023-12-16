12byRishi’s warm broccoli and squash salad

12byRishi’s warm broccoli and squash salad. Photo courtesy Rishi Ramoutar -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“Despite the exhaustion from long hours in the restaurant during the Christmas season, there’s something magical about mustering up the energy to cook on Christmas Day. The tradition and the joy of bringing family together overrides the fatigue, laying out a spread with love and gratitude," shares Rishi Ramoutar when discussing his perspective on Christmas cooking.

With over 25 years of culinary experience, Ramoutar's journey began with assisting his mother in the kitchen. Being a selective eater, his mother eagerly taught him how to prepare the foods he enjoyed, igniting his passion for cooking.

“It transferred to me liming with my friends,” Ramoutar recounted. “We would go to beach houses and cook. Back then, my specialty was barbecue.”

This pastime evolved into a successful venture for Ramoutar, who now owns a chef’s table in Arima. His business, 12byRishi, has gained popularity, recognised for its modern and progressive Trini cuisine, as well as its authentic ramen offerings.

Expressing his love for cooking and food, he says, “Food is a language of love passed on from generation to generation in the Caribbean. I love sharing my passion and childhood experiences with people.”

For Ramoutar, cooking is intertwined with memories and traditions. “Like we say in Trinidad, ‘Let your ancestors guide you,’” he chuckled.

Even 12byRishi’s slogan embraces tradition: “Innovation respects tradition but tradition doesn’t fear innovation.”

Ramoutar shared his warm broccoli and squash salad recipe with us:

Ingredients

1 lb broccoli

1 lb squash

55g pecans

55g raisins

1 tbs Dijon mustard

2 tbs honey

4 tbs olive oil

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° Fahrenheit.

Deflower broccoli.

Dice squash (into ½-inch cubes)

Place on lined baking tray and place in oven for 12 minutes.

Rough chop pecans then mix with raisins.

After 10 minutes, spread pecan and raisins mix on top of vegetables for remaining two minutes.

Remove tray from oven. Season vegetables etcetera with salt and pepper.

In a mixing bowl, combine mustard, maple syrup and oil and toss roasted vegetables.