Xmas Around the World comes to the Bowl, Queen's Hall

Singer John Thomas is the driving force behind Believe. - Jeff K. Mayers

The Heroes Foundation will present Believe, Christmas Around the World on on December 15 and 17 at Naparima Bowl, and December 22 and 23 at Queen's Hall.

In a release, the foundation said the gala night will feature various genres, from jazz to gospel, R&B to pop, from various cultures, languages and traditions.

An array of talented artists include gospel singer Candice Caton, The St Hilaire Brothers, Curtis Jordan, Alyssa Joseph, Mahalia Pierre, Victoria Griffith, Farouk Jr, Justin Zephyrine, Nakita Gadsby, and Heather Dickson. The lineup also includes violinist Inge Schluer, local actress Cecila Salazar, 2022 Calypso Monarch Tazya O' Connor, Rose, Tricia Lee Kelshall, Charlie Griffith, Chutney Soca Monarch Katelin Sultan, Alicia Jaggasar along with Los Alumnos De San Juan, Karline Brathwaite Dance Company, St Joseph's Convent Choir (PoS) and The Eastern Chorale. All proceeds go towards The Heroes Foundation.

John Thomas, the driving force behind Believe, passionately believes in its power to showcase the nation's talent on a global stage.

The Heroes Foundation, recently honoured with the National Youth Award for Outstanding Youth Group, is dedicated to empowering children, helping them find the hero within to overcome life’s challenges, and fostering positive change in homes, schools, and communities.

Tickets are for Believe are available at

www.islandetickets.com

; Queen's Hall Box Office; Nigel R Khan's Bookstore C3 Centre; Michael's & Jody's in Gulf City Mall; Bhagan's Drugs, South Park; and Our Daily Bread Book Shop and Cafe, Harris Promenade.