Woman escapes Barrackpore house fire

File photo of Fire Trucks. - Photo by Kerwin Pierre

POLICE and fire officers are continuing to probe the cause of a fire which destroyed a house at Antoine Trace, Barrackpore, earlier this week.

The homeowner said she secured her home around 10 pm on Tuesday and went to bed. She woke up to the smell of smoke about an hour later.

She raised an alarm and was able to escape the flames and contact the Princes Town Fire station. Fire officers, under the supervision of FSSO Adams, put out the fire.

The cause and cost of damage are still to be determined.

PC Ramdeo is continuing enquiries.