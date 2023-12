The ayes have it

Marlene McDonald - SURESH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Since the passing of Marlene McDonald, former MP and minister of government, I have listened to comments and remarks from friends and adversaries, ordinary men and women on the ground, some of her constituents and parliamentarians on both sides.

It is one of those rare occasions where the ayes have it.

Fifty million Frenchmen can’t be wrong.

Rest in perfect peace, McDonald.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando