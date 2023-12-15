Strava names cyclist Teniel Campbell Trailblazer of the Year

Strava – an American internet service for tracking physical exercise which incorporates social network features – has named European-based Trinidad and Tobago pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell as their Trailblazer of the Year.

In July, Campbell, 26, became the first black woman to complete the 2023 Tour de France Femmes Avec Swift and be part of the WorldTour roster.

Strava believes Campbell's versatility is not only “changing the cycling game” but also breaking down barriers for others.

In an interview on Wednesday, Campbell told Strava her Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift debut was “pretty special.

“Because back home in TT and even globally, this is the one race that everyone knows about. I feel like I’ve proved to everyone that if you believe in something, if you want to achieve something, if you do the work, it will happen.”

Campbell is now the first cyclist to represent TT at this decorated five-stage endurance meet, the first female TT rider to represent at the Olympics and the first Black WorldTour rider.

She wants to lead by example.

“Let this be a symbol of hope, especially to the smaller cycling nations and the athletes who are often overlooked. You have what it takes to achieve once you believe because that spark starts with you,” she said.

Campbell currently races with pro cycling team Jayco-AIUla.

In her words, “Keep your eyes on the prize and don't look back.”