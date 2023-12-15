Security guard found dead in La Romaine pool

A security officer is believed to have drowned on Thursday at a La Romaine property he was guarding. A police report said Larry Roberts' boss visited him at the Horizon Drive Bel Air, La Romaine property where he was stationed to check on him around 6.30 pm.

Roberts, 48, was found unresponsive, face down in the pool at the back of the property. Police sources told Newsday they believe Roberts drowned, as there were no signs of a break-in or violence.