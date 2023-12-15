Respect Pooran, Holder decision

Nicholas Pooran AP Photo - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to all players awarded central contracts by Cricket West Indies for the 2023-2024 season. I note that household players Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Kyle Myers weren’t part of the crop but indicated their availability for selection for T20Is.

I fully respect their decision not to accept central contracts. All West Indies fans must also respect their decision because it is not all about going after lucrative franchise cricket.

We cannot expect players to play cricket for free. Pride and loyalty do not buy gas and groceries, especially if they aren’t guaranteed a starting position. Fans must understand that athletes have a relatively short playing career in terms of physical fitness to perform at such an elite level. Therefore, it is in their best interest to financially secure themselves, granted an injury or a dip in form can close the curtains on their careers.

During the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, when Holder bowled that super over against the Netherlands, I saw pain in his eyes; it took a severe toll on him. He must have felt he let the entire region down since that loss meant we didn’t qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

I’m here to say he probably decided to take a break from the longer formats to fall in love with the game all over again and prioritise his mental health because he is still the region’s best all-rounder and one of the best in the world.

Pooran may have made commitments overseas in advance, hence why he joined the Red Force team late in the recent Super50 Cup, and he understands he hasn’t done enough to be selected for ODIs.

Myers may have personal reasons and other plans, given his age. Therefore, his non-availability has reopened the door for Evin Lewis to return in maroon colours.

We must embrace franchise cricket as the future, such that when that market becomes inflated the pendulum will naturally swing back to the longer formats and other audiences to restore balance to the beautiful game.

As West Indians, we must relish the selection headache in the T20 format because the next ICC event is at home. Rally ’round the West Indies to infinity and beyond. The WI has a world cup to win!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas