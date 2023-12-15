Rapidfire Kidz Foundation, UNI TnT bring joy to children at hospital

Mrs Claus and her helpers visited the children at the paediatric wards at the San Fernando General Hospital. - Photo courtesy Rapidfire Kidz Foundation

ON December 9, the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation and the Canadian charity UNI TnT showered the children in the paediatric wards of the San Fernando Teaching Hospital with joy. There was laughter and excitement on the wards as children were surprised with toys and songs.

Tisha Dowlath, executive member of the foundation, said this year marks the continuation of a heartfelt tradition initiated in 2012. She said the group’s anticipation for the annual hospital treat during Christmas underscores the significance of bringing joy, even if only for a day, to special needs children in the social cases ward. “There’s a social cases ward with special needs children who permanently live in the hospital. Some have been abandoned by their parents. If we can bring some happiness to these kids, even if it’s for one day, it’s totally worth it. Visiting the hospital really puts life in perspective. It reminds us how lucky we are to have things which we normally take for granted; things like family, companionship and good health.”

Each child received a toy based on their age and gender, ranging from squeaky toys for babies to footballs, Pictionary, Scrabble, trucks, water guns, bead sets, and stuffed toys.

Reverend Joy Abdul-Mohan, vice president of the foundation, extended deep appreciation to UNI TnT for its steadfast support as the primary sponsor of the treat. Abdul-Mohan said the foundation is already in the early stages of planning for its annual hospital Easter treat, traditionally held on Gloria Saturday.

The Rapidfire Kidz Foundation is a charitable organisation that was established in 2012. Its aim is to assist underprivileged children throughout the country. UNI-TNT is a charity group that focuses on giving back to those in need, mainly in the Caribbean.