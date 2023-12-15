Port delays affecting business

File photo of shipping containers at the Port of Port of Spain. -

A shortage of customs officers and failure to use the scanners are being blamed for major delays at the port of Port of Spain and the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation Ltd (Plipdeco).

President of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber Mukesh Ramsingh said his members are severely affected as they are incurring rents and demurrage charges to clear mainly Christmas merchandise.

He said the trucking association is also hampered and envisaged an increase in prices of commodities if the situation is not urgently addressed.

General Secretary of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) Michael Anisette confirmed a shortage of customs officers, a failure by shipping agents to have documents ready, plus a failure by the port to put systems in place to treat with this busy season, for the delay.

Ramsingh told Newsday they were appalled by the slow procedures at this busy time of the year.

“Right now, a lot of customers and our members are complaining about the operations of customs at both ports. Apart from the shortage of offices, the process is very slow because they want to do a 100 per cent inspection and not utilise the scanners.

“That is slowing down the process. At this time of the year, there is a spike in the amount of cargo coming into the country.

“The system is overwhelmed, and the shortage of customs officers is not helping what is taking place here. This situation has to be rectified soon.”

Ramsingh said the problem is also trickling down to the Truckers Association.

“Truckers are complaining that they have to park up and wait all day because of the slow rate at which containers are being allowed to leave the port.

“The trucking companies say they have to leave their trucks all day on the port and pay a driver but at the end of the day, just one container is moved.

“If this continues, transport will be affected and will contribute to the increase in prices,” Ramsingh said.