NACC, ministry tackling gender-based challenges

Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for gender and children's affairs. FILE PHOTO -

The National Aids Co-ordinating Committee (NACC), along with the Gender and Child Affairs division, held a panel discussion to address threats affecting women and girls, gender-based violence (GBV), teen pregnancy and HIV.

A statement from the division on Wednesday said the panel discussion was held on Monday and targeted youth organisations.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy, in her address, encouraged people to seek help if facing challenges and urged people to ask questions without fear.

The discussion focused on preventative measures and challenges young women and girls face when dealing with HIV and teen pregnancy. Topics included psychosocial support in the response mechanism, medical management of sexual assault, the referral pathway and survivor empowerment.

The event was held in recognition of Human Rights Day on Sunday and as part of the 16 days of action against GBV, which included the International Day for the elimination of violence against women on November 25 and World AIDS Day on December 1.

The statement said the division and the NACC remained committed to streamlining collective efforts for the empowerment of key populations that might otherwise be marginalised owing to the effects of the highlighted issues.