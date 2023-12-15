More Venezuelan work permits ready

Venezuelans line up outside Immigration Division, Henry Street, Port of Spain to renew their work permits. - File photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE Ministry of National Security has said the sixth tranche of minister’s permits, granted to Venezuelan nationals in TT who registered under the Migrant Registration Framework, would be ready for collection by December 15.

A list of the numbers of these permits is posted on the Ministry of National Security’s website at the link: https://nationalsecurity.gov.tt/services/workpermit-exemptionextension/, and its social media pages.

Distribution will take place at 8 am-2 pm at the Enforcement Unit, 135 Henry Street, Port of Spain.

Individuals must present their previously-issued registration card to be updated, and their identification (passport or cedula).

Registrants will be advised on the ministry’s website when further approvals are granted, and the collection periods for them.