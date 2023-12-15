Medical Board welcomes 283 practitioners

Lynette Seebaran-Suite SC speaking at the first Medical Board induction ceremony, held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain - Medical Board TT

THE Medical Board of TT (MBTT) welcomed 243 medical interns who completed their training to enter the medical fraternity and were granted their licence to practice along with 40 doctors who completed training in their preferred specialty.

The ceremony was held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on December 3. Along with the new doctors and specialists, the MBTT council, senior medical practitioners, UWI officials, government ministers and representatives from sponsors, Republic Bank and RBC Royal Bank, were in attendance.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, in a speech, underscored the importance of artificial intelligence in the medical field but noted that it should not be a substitute for the human touch.

Feature speaker Dr Lynette Seebaran Suite SC, current president of the Law Association of TT and past member of the Medical Board, spoke about the importance of ethics in medicine.

“Medicine is not merely a career, it is a sacred calling. Your commitment to the highest ethical standards will be the bedrock upon which you build trust with your patients and establish your legacy as healers,” she said. “Hard work, the cornerstone of any successful profession, is particularly vital in the field of medicine. The late nights, the sacrifices, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge are not only the stepping stones to personal success but are the very essence of your shared commitment to the well-being of those you serve.”