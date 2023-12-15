Makeda Bain, Teijha Wellington, Kale Dalla Costa double up at RBC tennis

Kale Dalla Costa makes a return during RBC Junior Tennis Tournament boys' 18 and under singles match held at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Thursday. - ROGER JACOB

MAKEDA Bain, Teijha Wellington and Kale Dalla Costa won two titles each when the RBC 47th Junior Tennis tournament concluded at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Thursday.

Wellington was one of the stars in the tournament. In the girls singles 10 and Under final, Wellington defeated TT team-mate and doubles partner Anaya Roberts. Wellington and Roberts joined forces to claim the doubles crown as Guyanese pair Nandica Arjune and Israbella Grannum had to settle for second spot.

In the Under-14 division, TT's Bain claimed the girls singles crown with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Antiguan Jolie George-Alexander. Later in the day, Bain teamed up with Madison Khan of TT to get past TT pair Karissa and Lilly Mohammed 6-1, 6-4.

Dalla Costa, the top-seeded singles player in the boys 18 and Under category, took home two titles. He beat second-seeded TT player Zachery Byng 6-3, 6-2 to claim the singles title and then playing alongside Tim Pasea, beat Jaylon Chapman and Luca Denoon in the senior boys doubles final 6-1, 6-3 in a TT affair.

Many players from around the Caribbean made their trip to Trinidad count leaving with titles. St Lucians Kimari Felix and Jelani Flermius won the boys Under-10 doubles crown and fellow St Lucians Denney Estava and Sanjay Lake won the boys 12 and Under doubles age group.

Lake won the boys 12 and Under singles crown, Guyanese Kimora Erskine snatched the girls singles 12 and Under, Alhil Cyril of St Lucia won the boys singles 14 and Under, Guyanese Gerald Scotland grabbed the boys singles 16 and Under and George-Alexander won the girls singles 16 and Under category.