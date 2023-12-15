I care, but what can I do?

THE EDITOR: President Christine Kangaloo has told citizens "don't be afraid to serve." I am a senior citizen and I am very proud to say I have been serving in my country since I was a teenager and continue to serve.

Indeed, I have written hundreds of letters to government ministries for assistance in various capacities on behalf of many citizens and my community.

Many of the issues complained about were totally ignored. I write follow-up letters and get replies almost one year later.

The Government is the biggest employer. So what! Are public servants shredding letters which require too much attention?

I have written countless letters to the relevant authorities at the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for assistance, but there has been no redress. I have been living in a HDC development for 23 years and the residents there have been ignored. So who is to guard the guards?

The San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation has neglected to look after the roads and there is now total disrepair everywhere, but not a driver complains. There are also derelict vehicles and mechanics taking up large areas on very narrow roads, making them one-way. Letters are written, but again there is no redress.

What to do? I care, too.

C WILLIAMS

V-via e-mail