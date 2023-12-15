Grief throughthe holiday season

Dr Asha Pemberton -

THE ELECTRIC energy of the holiday season is upon us. The music, décor, shopping, hustle and bustle all loudly scream festivity and joy. At this time, most people are celebrating and jubilant.

Sadly, some families will be experiencing acute loss and grief, and for them the holiday time is particularly challenging.

For the tweens and teens who are navigating their first Christmas without a parent, sibling, grandparent or friend, the sting of this grief can be severe.

Traditions suddenly feel empty or insignificant and the missed presence of those lost is palpable. Even when losses happened long ago, the traditions and celebrations of the season can be challenging.

Parents are encouraged to also recognise that young people experience grief over the loss of intangible and sometimes private matters. This still leads to similar states of emotional distress.

Death is the most typical and expected cause of grief. Through the life-course there are many non-death losses that evoke similar or even more devastating grief reactions.

Through adolescence, changes such as ended relationships, unrequited love interests, poor school performances or any unwanted, disappointing outcome all lead to the pain of grief.

Any change that affects life in an undesirable and permanent way is considered a loss.

Grief is the pain felt due to a loss. The most challenging aspect of teen grief is the recognition of losses that are important to young people but largely overlooked by parents. In these cases, off-handed comments or the expectation that teens should “just get over it” exacerbate their emotions and create a wedge between parent and teen. Disappointments and social exclusions are intangible but powerful sources of grief for teens and should always be considered when young people demonstrate emotional changes.

Managing grief during adolescence can be tricky. The normal undulations of teen emotion can make it difficult to separate normal mood shifts from the effects of a loss. When the cause of grief is easily defined, parents are better able to make the connection between cause and effect. In instances when the trigger is less clear, parents generally voice frustration and confusion.

A reasonable first step is providing that calm, non-judgemental reassurance and presence for young people. Following death, teens will often deeply consider their own mortality which can elicit feelings of distrust toward religion, God or their belief systems. Conversely, death leads some young people into compulsive activities toward health and prolonging life as a response to their pain and fear of death.

There is no “normal” or expected response to grief, except to expect that there will be a response.

Anticipating the changes and preparing for a sometimes prolonged and undulating course are important for parent and carers to do as they provide support for young people.

Specific to holiday celebrations and traditions, while again there is no universally perfect approach, it is reasonable for families to adapt their festivities in ways that feel most respectful and comfortable for them, while continuing to connect with those lost.

Losses due to death or separation mean a physical absence, which cannot be filled but can still be recognised and remembered. Losses due to intangibles, such as hopes, dreams or disappointments, are vague, but can still be used as a platform to regroup and continue forward.

For young people the season and end of year is an ideal time to sit and reflect on choices, decisions and outcomes with a plan to best architect a positive way forward. Much of the pain of life happens to us outside of our control.

Teaching young people how they can best respond to these changes is a golden life lesson. One that is often learned through navigating the pains of grief and loss.