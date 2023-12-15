Doubles vendor robbed in La Brea

LA Brea police are investigating the robbery with aggravation of a doubles vendor.

Stephanie Dhanipersad, 29, of San Francique Road, Penal, reported to the police that two men attacked her while she was working at the Vessigny Roundabout on the Southern Main Road on December 12.

She said around 11 am, the men, both wearing hoodies and carrying guns, ordered her to hand over her cash.

She gave them $3,000 in cash. The assailants also robbed her of a cellphone valued at $2,500, then escaped on foot through nearby bushes.

CSI WPC Blaize visited and processed the scene.

Several people were interviewed, and police searched for the suspects without success.

Investigations are continuing.