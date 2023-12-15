Desperate Gifts returns with Wholesale for Retail

Designer Robert Young says the Wholesale is Retail sale is a 'thank you' to The Cloth's local clients. -

The Cloth’s annual Desperate Gifts Christmas Pop Up Market is a celebration this year.

Robert Young, designer and founder of The Cloth, said this year’s theme is Wholesale is Retail, and that in celebration of a year of international exposure for one of the leading Caribbean fashion brands, there would be wholesale prices on some retail items in the sale.

The Cloth represented the Caribbean region at CANEX Presents Africa at Tranoï S/S 24 in Paris Fashion Week in September, and staged runways shows at Portugal Fashion in March, and the Intra African Trade Fair in Cairo in November.

It was a busy year for Young, who launched The Cloth at Island Magnolia in Jamaica with a highly-publicised series of events and pop-up markets in February. The brand also sold in pop ups in Martha’s Vinyard, Santa Fe and New Orleans. The label was included in the Fashion Trinidad and Tobago pop up showcase in Pall Mall, London, in July. Young himself collaborated with US artist Ayana V Jackson to design costumes for a piece that formed part of From the Deep: In the Wake of Drexciya, Jackson’s exhibition at the National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution, which opened in April.

“I am grateful for all these opportunities we got this year. The Wholesale is Retail sale is our 'thank you' to our base, our local clients, who keep The Cloth going,” he said.

Among the products that will be on sale are made-in-TT garments, artisanal furniture, statement Afro-inspired jewellery, beeswax body care products, artisanal coffee and cocoa products and more.

Desperate Gifts runs from 10 am-6 pm daily from December 20-24 and December 27-28, at 24 Erthig Road, Belmont, Port of Spain.

For more info WhatsApp The Cloth at (1) 868-746-6185.