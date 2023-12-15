Defenceless in face of rising crime

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The unfortunate bulldozing of the guard booth in Bamboo #2 highlights a troubling reality – a government seemingly unable to provide the protection its citizens deserve, coupled with the stark realisation that individuals may be left defenceless in the face of rising threats.

This incident serves as a poignant symbol of the erosion of trust between the people and those responsible for their safety. When a community takes it upon itself to construct a guard booth as a proactive measure against crime, only to witness its demolition by the very authorities sworn to protect them, a profound sense of betrayal emerges.

The phrase "the government wouldn't protect you and you can't protect yourself" resonates with a deep-seated frustration felt by many. It underscores a systemic failure that extends beyond the specific incident, reflecting a broader breakdown in the social contract between citizens and the institutions entrusted with their well-being.

As communities grapple with the harsh reality of escalating crime, it becomes imperative for governments to not only address the symptoms but also to engage in meaningful dialogue with the people. Rebuilding trust and fostering collaboration between citizens and the authorities is essential to create a safer and more secure environment for all.

The incident in Bamboo #2 serves as a stark reminder that the path to security involves a shared responsibility. It prompts a critical examination of systemic issues, urging both citizens and the government to work together to find effective and sustainable solutions that go beyond mere symbolism and rhetoric.

In the face of adversity, it is through collaboration and a renewed commitment to the well-being of society that the foundations of true security can be rebuilt.

ALLAN KARIM

via e-mail