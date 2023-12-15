Cornwall hits brace as Club Sando win Trinidad and Tobago WoLF title

Club Sando players Amanda Nanan, right, and Taye-ann Whilie, celebrate after winning the TT WoLF title on Wednesday. Nanan and Whilie are the future of club as they are still students at Pleasantville Secondary. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

THREE late goals, including two from substitute Afiyah Cornwall, steered Club Sando to the 2023 TT Women’s League Football (WoLF) title with a 3-0 victory over AC Port of Spain at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Wednesday.

Cornwall, who came off the bench in the 59th minute, settled down quickly and gave Club Sando the lead in the 75th minute. After receiving a through ball from winger Alexcia Ali, Cornwall slotted home from close range.

In the 82nd minute, those in attendance got a treat as Renee Mike and Cornwall connected to give Club Sando a 2-0 lead. Mike split open the AC Port of Spain defence with a through ball to Cornwall. Cornwall collected the ball 25 yards from goal, and evaded a defender before curling a shot perfectly into the corner that gave goal-keeper Tenesha Palmer no chance. Three minutes into stoppage time, Club Sando rounded off the scoring. Ali dribbled her way into the 18-yard box and was fouled. After referee Cecile Hinds pointed to the penalty spot, Khadidra Debesette converted to make it 3-0.

Cornwall, 21, told Newsday, “I feel amazing. My family is out here...I want to continue doing my best and show people what I really got.”

Speaking about her second goal, Cornwall said, “I feel great because it has younger ones looking up. I am also young, but I am learning day by day. I am proud to make my team proud.”

Cornwall said the club has a bright future, along with the league. “We are building, the league is building and I feel like next year it would be much better.”

Club Sando coach Arnold Murphy was proud of his charges, saying, “Whole season we have been great,” he said.

He commended his team’s defensive prowess throughout the season.

Murphy said AC Port of Spain had the stronger performance in the first half, but was satisfied his team lifted their game in the second half. “I told my players at the end of the first half that football is played in two halves. They had a better first half than us and we changed up our tactics.”

In the third-place playoff played before the final, Defence Force defeated Trincity Nationals 6-0. Shania Lewis (eighth minute), Laurelle Theodore (12th), Aaliyah Trim (23rd), Kamille Degale (51st), Aaliyah Prince (63rd) and Kalicia Robinson (68th) all scored for Defence Force.