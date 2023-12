ASATT Invitational Swim Championships gallery

Participants hit the water in the Girls 11 and over 400m individual medley event in the ASATT Invitational Swimming Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, Wednesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The ASATT invitational swimming championships splashed off on Wednesday at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva.

Action continues until Sunday with morning and evening sessions. Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder captured these images on opening night.