Art studio hosts 3rd annual Xmas exhibit

Thinkartworktt founder Fitzroy Hoyte. -

THINKARTWORKTT Studio will host its third annual Christmas collaborative exhibit with local artists, at its Cipriani Boulevard studio, from December 18-22.

This year, six out of the 24 artists will be given their own wall to showcase their work.

They are Sabrina Charran, Nicole Sogren, Frances White, Michelle Tappin-Davis, Orlando Griffith and Richard QM Lewis.

The gallery's owner and curator Fitzroy Hoyte told Newsday the collaboration provides a space for seasoned artists and those upcoming to not only showcase their work but build rapport.

He said the aim of the exhibition is to remind the public of local talent and offer a different option for Christmas gifts.

The exhibit will also feature performances such as spoken word and dance.

The exhibit is available for viewing from 6-10 pm on opening night, and 10:30am-7pm on remaining days.