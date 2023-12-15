A Chuck E Cheese Christmas treat for special schools

THE Digicel Foundation made Christmas wishes come true for over 150 children from six special-needs schools around the country.

On December 7, the children were treated to a Christmas party at Chuck E Cheese, Chaguanas, with games, pizza, popcorn and cotton candy. Each child also received a present from Santa and his elves. Diana Mathura, Digicel Foundation’s project officer said, “Every year the Digicel Foundation finds exciting new ways to spread holiday cheer with others. This event was a wish come true for us, having been the first time in years hosting a children’s Christmas party. Seeing the light in the eyes of every child, as they entered the doors of Chuck E Cheese, was all that was needed to make it a magical day.”

Children from Audrey Jeffers School for the Deaf, Life Centre, New Beginnings, Pointe-a-Pierre Special School, Rio Claro Special School, and Servol Happy Venture attended the event.