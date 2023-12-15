1976 Phoenix stun Rangers 4-0 for first TT Premier Football League points

1976 Phoenix earned their first win of the TTPFL season on Thursday night. - Photo: 1976 Phoenix Football Club's Facebook Page

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one newcomers 1976 FC Phoenix earned their first points in TT's top flight, on their fourth attempt, on Thursday night, as they got a huge 4-0 win over Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

Phoenix were the TTPFL tier two winners in the inaugural campaign after going unbeaten through the league and playoff competition which ended on October 10. But the Tobago outfit had a rough start to life in tier one as they lost their first three matches by a combined 11 goals to one.

Phoenix were beaten 5-0 on the opening night by defending champions Defence Force on November 24. They then lost 4-1 to AC PoS, before going down 2-0 on Monday to a Police FC team that played the majority of the 90 minutes down to ten men.

Phoenix coach Nigel De Souza said his team had been guilty of "playing names" on paper. In Bacolet on Thursday, Phoenix showed the TTPFL audience a glimpse of their quality as they played the visiting Rangers off the park.