Yes, pan is here to stay

- Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Monday night I found myself at a different "yard," a panyard, accompanying my three children who, with other young boys and girls, eagerly awaited the judgment of their 2024 steelpan contribution in the small band Panorama preliminaries.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as these young musicians, some even at the primary school level like my younger son, had practised tirelessly. As the performance unfolded, I couldn't help but swell with pride. Each note, every bar of music, seamlessly echoed the diligent effort they had invested.

What struck me even more profoundly were the young men who performed earlier with various other bands, their musical prowess defying any novice spectator's expectations. Despite the monumental shoes left by the older generation to fill, these budding musicians showcased remarkable talent.

As I observed the pan racks swaying to the rhythmic beats, I became convinced that our national instrument was securely placed in the hands of capable successors. To the panmen (boys), I salute you for not only honouring the paths paved before you, but also elevating the steelpan to new heights.

In that moment, witnessing the convergence of tradition and innovation, I couldn't help but acknowledge the dedication of these young individuals. Their commitment not only pays homage to the legacy of those who came before, but also propels the steelpan into a future shaped by their skill and passion.

SCARLET BENOIS SELMAN

Woodbrook