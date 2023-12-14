Windies big hitter Andre Russell eyes World Cup send-off

West Indies' Andre Russell hits a six as Jos Buttler of England watches during the 1st T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Tuesday. - AFP PHOTO

Hard-hitting Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell has hinted he will retire from international cricket in the aftermath of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup which will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the US from June 4-30.

Russell, 35, made an emphatic return to the WI team after a two-year hiatus, as he put in a man-of-the-match performance at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday night to help the Windies to a four-wicket win against England in the first of their five-match T20I series.

Speaking to the media after his brilliant all-round performance, Russell touched on his plans for the immediate future.

“It all depends on how the World Cup goes for me. I still have a lot in the tank. Based on the discussions with coach Daren Sammy, I told him after the T20 World Cup, I would walk away from international cricket.

“If (West Indies) need me, I would come out of retirement. But that is the plan I have.”

Russell took career-best T20I figures of three for 19, as WI bowled out England for 171 after the visitors got off to a dominant start in the first half of their innings. With bat in hand, Russell then shared an unbeaten 49-run partnership with skipper Rovman Powell to guide WI to victory with 11 balls to spare. Powell made 31 off 15 balls, with Russell contributing 29 off 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

Russell said he is ready to clear the way for younger players.

“There are so many young talents here – all-rounders who are similar to myself. Going on 36. You just need to give the youngsters the opportunity.

But he added, “If the West Indies still need me, I would be willing to put in the hard yards for them.”

Russell has played over 450 T20 matches during his career. But before Tuesday night, his previous outing in the maroon colours of the West Indies came in November 2021, against Australia in a group stage match at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Australia won the tournament, with West Indies, two-time T20 World Cup champions, crashing to a group-stage exit. WI then failed to advance to the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

After talks with his former skipper Sammy, Russell, also known as “Dre Russ,” said the door was left open for his return.

“Coach Daren Sammy mentioned once I do what I have to do in the CPL, he would mention my name in selection.

“I had my fingers crossed. I always want to play for the West Indies.

“Sometimes people think it is about the big leagues and all these things, but I try to make sure I look after my body so when the call-up is here, I am ready.”

Once recalled, Russell visualised putting in a winning performance for WI.

“When I got selected for the West Indies team, I kept dreaming I would be the man-of-the-match in the first game. I did not know how it would happen, but I just kept believing it would happen. Give God thanks.”

Asked about Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran’s rejection of central contracts from Cricket West Indies (CWI), Russell said he was focusing on what he could control.

“I am here to play cricket and I am happy to be wearing this crest on my chest. Whatever off-field stuff, they must know why they have turned down the retainer contract. At the end of the day, everyone’s decision is final.”

Russell said the key to West Indies’ fight-back in the first half of the game was adjusting to the nature of the surface. He said he and the WI bowlers started seeing rewards when they began taking pace off the ball.

Russell also said his understanding with Powell helped him to steer the Windies to the 172-run target in the death overs.

“Rovman was telling me to back myself, but to give myself a few deliveries (to settle) at the same time.

“He has power and I have power. Once we stayed there to the end, we knew we would not fall short. I think sometimes when we are in good positions like that, as two good hitters, we cannot take anything for granted. We must finish the game and finish it off well.”