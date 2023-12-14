Unidentified man shot dead in Tunapuna

File photo by Anisto Alves

POLICE are trying to identify the body of a man found in Streatham Lodge Road, Tunapuna on Thursday morning.

Nearby residents reported hearing gunshots at around 3 am on Thursday, saw a man’s body lying in the street and called the police.

Officers say the victim was a man of mixed descent, slim-built, with dreadlocks and a dark brown complexion.

The district medical officer visited the scene and viewed the body. The man was pronounced dead and his body ordered to be removed to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

Police reportedly found key evidence at the scene.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries