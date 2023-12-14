TT Chamber: Tips for sustainable living

Sustainable living -

PART TWO

Sustainability is often written and spoken about as a lofty concept driven by governments and corporations that will impact economies in the distant future. However, the role of individuals, interest groups, and civil society in the sustainability movement should not be underestimated. With some immediate and simple lifestyle changes, we can all contribute towards creating a more sustainable future.

Sustainable leisure

We all need to relax and have a little fun from time to time. For many of us, leisure involves travelling to other countries, attending sporting events, enjoying the movies or simply hanging out with friends. Leisure, like other facets of life, can be enjoyed in more sustainable ways.

– Try a staycation: Vacationing in-country helps to reduce your overall carbon footprint and supports local establishments.

Moreover, taking the time to explore the country improves your appreciation of flora, fauna, history and culture of your homeland.

– Choose sustainable vacation accommodation: There is a growing number of environmentally friendly vacation spaces that use sustainable practices such as renewable energy, LED lighting, natural lighting, farm-to-table restaurants, etc.

If you have a choice, why not choose a sustainable option?

– Carpool to events: Carpooling is a simple way to reduce your carbon consumption in a measurable way.

– Incorporate sustainability into your events: When planning your events – weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, corporate events – include reusable crockery, cutlery and sustainable decor elements.

– Enjoy physical activity outdoors: Activities such as hiking, biking and jogging outdoors help improve both your health and appreciation of nature.

Gardening and landscaping can also be rewarding hobbies that directly benefit the environment.

– Engage in environmental activities as a family: Activities such as beach clean-ups and tree-planting exercises can be enjoyable to do as a family. This also helps to instil positive values among the young generation.

Sustainable consumption

UN Sustainable Development Goal no12 – Sustainable Consumption and Production – highlights the imperative that global consumption must be reduced in order to minimise impacts on the environment, economies and people.

We must begin to do more and better with less if the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees by 2030 is to be achieved.

Sustainable consumption will require a cultural shift, in which everyone can play a part.

– Eat more fruits and vegetables. Farming of livestock, particularly cows, produces about one-third of human-caused methane emissions globally. Methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. Reducing beef consumption is an immediate change that can reduce methane emissions.

– Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables. Consumption of fruits and vegetables in season reduces emissions resulting from bringing produce to market. Seasonal produce is also fresher and more nutritious.

– Eat smaller portions. Consuming smaller portions will directly reduce carbon emissions, reduce wastage and benefit your health.

– Don’t waste water. Use just enough water to shower, brush your teeth and wash dishes. Also, use a bucket to wash your car: this would greatly reduce water consumption.

– Don’t waste electricity. Turn off the lights and air conditioning when you leave a room. Hang your clothes on the line to dry instead of using the dryer, and use energy-efficient appliances as much as possible.

Sustainable living is achievable. However, it requires awareness, planning and consistency to make it a lifestyle.

Making and implementing a plan for sustainable living can also be an enjoyable family activity. The entire family can get involved in setting reduction targets and monitoring consumption during the year. Then you can come together to celebrate your wins as your electricity and water bills, as well as your waistlines, are all reduced.