Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Bassarath: Teamwork made 2023 happen

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath speaks during the TTCB's luncheon, on Thursday, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath says 2023 was a rewarding year for local cricket as sponsors, Government and administrators ensured their plans were executed.

Bassarath, talking during a TTCB luncheon at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Thursday, pointed to the titles won by the TT Red Force 50-Over team and the TT Under-15 boys' team among the highlights for the year.

Last month in Trinidad, Red Force won the CG United Super50 Cup, led by captain Darren Bravo. The left-handed batsman finished as the leading run-scorer, with over 400 runs.

During the Easter holidays, the TT Under-15 cricketers made their trip to Antigua count, winning the 50-Over crown. Both the TT senior team and the Under-15 team were unbeaten in their respective tournaments.

“The success of the Red Force senior men’s team undoubtedly was the icing on the cake after an unprecedented 14th win in the regional CG United Super50 Cup,” Bassarath said.

Speaking about the Under-15 players, he said, “The youngsters were crowned unbeaten champions in their campaign, with consistently remarkable performances that gave an eye-opening glimpse of the bright future which awaits them in the game.”

Bassarath also made special mention of the TT Under-17 team, as they finished second in both the regional Under-17 50-over and two-day competitions, held in Trinidad.

The TTCB president also said praise must be given to all the coaches and managers of the national teams, along with all other administrators and office staff, for contributing to the success.

Sponsorship is often integral in providing opportunities for cricketers to fulfil their potential.

“Performances remain one critical component of the success we celebrate, but recognition must also be placed on the loyal and dedicated government, corporate and individual supporters of the game,” Bassarath said. “Collectively, they represent an acknowledgement of the crucial role partnerships with the TTCB plays in national and youth development.”

Scotiabank, Price Club Supermarket, Pt Lisas Steel Products Ltd, Tiger Tanks Trinidad Unlimited and Namalco all supported youth cricket tournaments.

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and the Soca Kings local franchise also lent a hand to TTCB tournaments. The Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Sports Company of TT and the Sport and Culture Fund of the Prime Minister’s Office are arms of the Government that saw the value of cricket during the year.

Bassarath also spoke about the importance of developing women’s cricket, with more plans for 2024.