The Selfie Space Experience: Capturing memories beyond the frame

Selfie Space co-founders Selig Eccles (Digital Ziggy), left, and Brittany Lushington. -

Bavina Sookdeo

In Port of Spain, along Mucurapo Road, lies what is described by selfie fans as a haven for creativity, laughter and memory-making – The Selfie Space Experience.

Selfie Space, co-founded by Selig Eccles (Digital Ziggy) and Brittany Lushington, represents an innovative response to the challenges posed by the covid19 pandemic.

The venture aims to establish a secure haven where families and friends can come together, forge enduring memories and unleash their creative spirits.

As Eccles related, "Brittany and I specialise in creating content for some of the biggest brands in the country. During the week we focus on creating content for our corporate clients while on the weekend we switch our focus on creating content for events which we have been doing for over 12 years. Since we’ve been in the industry for a bit, we wanted to create a different form of entertainment, and that’s how Selfie Space came about."

The co-founders explained to Business Day, “We started The Selfie Space experience during the pandemic which was a time when we were separated from friends and family. We wanted to create a safe space where people could bring their family and friends to create memories and have fun. At that time people were cooped up at home and even for creatives, we didn’t have a place to shoot so we really wanted to create a unique experience for both professionals and regular people to use and have fun creating.”

Functioning on an appointment-based system, visitors book a time slot and embark on a journey through 15 meticulously designed sets across three rooms.

“You get a host who will be your tour guide, taking you through the experience and taking your photos and videos,” explained the co-founders. “Your tour guide will also help you get the best angles. You can upgrade to a professional photographer for even more fun.”

Questioned on why exactly they say it is a “selfie museum,” the duo explained, “A selfie museum or Instagram museum is a type of art gallery or installation designed to provide a setting for visitors to pose in photographs to be posted on social media sites such as Instagram.”

Operating in seasons, each marked by a distinct theme, The Selfie Space Experience transforms with every passing season.

"This season is our Christmas season, so our backdrops would be heavily based on Christmas sets. Other seasons may be spring, so we may have a lot of floral-inspired sets. Each set is interactive, so we have cool props to use and pose on. For example, this season we have a ‘letters to Santa’ segment in Santa’s workshop."

The founders added that their Christmas themes are based on different Christmas elements from the Grinch to Santa’s workshop to a cosy fireplace.

"We then combine different Christmas colour pallets to get a variety of options for our guests. It’s definitely more of an experience than just taking a photo.”

The Selfie Space Experience has carved a niche that transcends age barriers. Its clientele spans generations, reflecting the family-oriented nature of the business.

“Because of the nature of the business, our demographic is from young to old and very family-oriented,” the duo explained. "We sometimes have three to four generations of family members in one shoot. Around the holiday time is when a lot of families and friends get together, from children who were away in college to extended families from across the world, they usually come down to spend time with their family in TT. Our Christmas season is our most popular season. We created a tradition for families to capture memories together surrounded by sets that make you feel cosy and definitely in the Christmas spirit.”

Collecting feedback is integral to The Selfie Space Experience. Hosts engage visitors in post-session discussions, and occasionally, clients are asked about their preferences for future themes.

The co-founders noted that customer service is paramount.

“Our customer service is very important. We wanted the level of customer service to be as close to international experience as possible so, we do have regular training sessions with the staff.”

As the Selfie Space Experience gains popularity, Eccles and Lushington envision a global footprint.

“We would love to make it into a global brand,” they said and many of their clients wish the same for them.

According to one selfie fan, “The Selfie Space Experience transcends the conventional, offering a unique blend of creativity, technology, and tradition. It’s not merely a museum; it’s a living canvas where memories come to life, one click at a time.”