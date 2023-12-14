Syndel Samaroo, Makaira Wallace top cycling track series

TT cyclists Makaira Wallace (L) and Syndel Samaroo. -

Top junior cyclists Syndel Samaroo and Makaira Wallace were crowned national junior men's and women’s champions respectively after the five-stage Track Challenge Series which concluded at the National Cycling Centre in Couva on Friday.

Samaroo capped off the series by winning gold in the junior men’s sprint final and keirin events while Wallace rode to elite women’s silver and junior women’s keirin silver.

Their final point tally, after five events held throughout the year, saw both Samaroo and Wallace top their respective junior categories.

Both cyclists hail from Just Living Daily Cycling Academy, owned and coached by two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip. The duo also captured two medals each at last year’s Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad.

Taking the runner-up spot in the junior men was Madonna Wheelers’ Raul Garcia, while Raiders’ Jadian Neaves was third.

In the junior women, Arima Wheelers’ Alexia Wilson took silver.

Meanwhile, winning the elite division were Evolution’s Tariq Woods (men) and Phoebe Sandy (women).

Arima’s Kyle Caraby and Raiders’ Adam Alexander rounded off the top three men while Arima’s Adrianna Seyjagat and PSL’s Tatiana Dalger pedalled to second and third respectively for the women.

Other National Track Challenge Series Winners

Tinymites Male - 1. Kafele Desormeaux (Arima Wheelers); 2. Cristian Nelson (Vapor Wake Multisport); 3. Jaquan Elbourne- JLD Academy

Tinymites Female - 1. Kylee Young (Madonna); 2. Shameka Hoyte (Vapor Wake); 3. Naomi Garcia-JLD Cycling Academy

Juvenile Women - 1. Kyra Williams (Vapor Wake); 2. Renelle Bernard (Madonna); 3. Kyla Hospedales (Open Road Challenge Accepted)

Juvenile Men - 1. Javon Ramroop (Evolution); 2. Jelani Need (Arima); 3. Gabriel Fortune (Open Road)

Master’s 50-59 - 1. Marlon Joseph (Hummingbird); 2. Roger Simon (Raiders); 3. Rocky Hosein (Hummingbird)

Master’s 60-69 - 1. Joel Browne (Arima); 2. Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird); 3. Earle Gonzales (Madonna)

Masters 70+ - 1. Pat Nelson (Breakaway); 2. Roy Daniel (Rigtech Sonics); 3. Kelvin Ceasar (Southclaine)