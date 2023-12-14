Republic Bank pledges $125m to community campaigns

Republic Bank, vice president, P Vic Salickram. -

At the launch of Republic Bank's Power to Make a Difference social responsibility programme for 2023-24 the bank pledged $125 million over the next five years.

In its first year, the bank plans to donate $25 million to support the work of its partners, with initiatives focused on health and wellness, poverty alleviation, sustainability, entrepreneurship, arts, sport, education and culture.

The bank's theme In the Business of Doing Good, was launched at Republic House on November 22 with stakeholders, partners and representatives from various sectors.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said this is the fifth phase of the programme, calling it a cornerstone of the bank's commitment to social responsibility.

The release said the bank aims to leverage collective resources and expertise to address key societal challenges through collaboration with partners, and the programme aims to contribute to the development and well-being of the communities it serves. P Vic Salickram, vice president of the bank, encouraged businesses to make a significant difference in society, including and beyond their economic contributions.

“Our Power to Make a Difference programme is at the heart of what we do at Republic. We are driven to do good by doing better, both in the service of others and in our support of causes that lead to positive change in our society. We do so through financial support. However, what sets Republic apart is that we don’t only provide funding; it is also crucial for us to give our time -to be hands-on in the assistance we provide to our partner organisations and to truly engage with the people we hope to help.”

This year's CSR programme involves 52 initiatives, including non-profit organisations and community groups. Initially launched in TT, the programme has now been introduced in several other territories where the bank operates.

The statement says the expansion reflects the bank's commitment to leveraging its resources and expertise to enhance the quality of life in the communities it serves across the Caribbean.

"As one of the region’s leading financial institutions, the bank has been at the forefront of driving positive change through its power to make a difference for over 20 years. The programme’s longevity and scope underpin the bank’s vision for stronger, more resilient communities and form a perfect foundation for its environmental, sustainability, and governance targets."

The release said the programme is grounded on four key pillars: the power to learn, succeed, help, and care, representing the core values of the bank.