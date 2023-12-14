PM, Caricom leaders meet in St Vincent

Caricom leaders meeting in St Vincent and the Grenadines ahead of scheduled talks between the presidents of Guyana and Venezuela. - Photo courtesy OPMTT Facebook page

THE Prime Minister met with several of his Caricom colleagues in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Thursday, hours before a meeting there between Guyanese president Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.

A photo on the Office of the Prime Minister's (OPM) Facebook showed Dr Rowley and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne meeting with other Caricom leaders.

Ali, SVG prime minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley were among the other leaders meeting with them.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the OPM said Rowley would attend the meeting between Ali and Maduro "on matters related to the border dispute."

The OPM added that the meeting between Ali and Maduro "was born out of ongoing discussions and a decision taken at an emergency Caricom virtual meeting held last Friday (December 8)."

Ali and Maduro agreed to attend the meeting.

Gonsalves will chair the meeting as the current chairman of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

In a television interview on Tuesday, Browne said Caricom would do everything in its power to cool tensions arising from the Guyana-Venezuela border dispute and ensure the region remains a zone of peace.

Addressing the Guyana-Venezuela issue at a news conference last Friday, Rowley said, "We are not going to be stoking any fires, but we also will ensure that we take the position to all our partners and neighbours that this region is better off and should always be a zone of peace.”

He added, "Our approach has been to follow certain fundamental principles so that we can preserve ourselves as an honest broker and also follow the principles which brought us and from which we have anchored ourselves since independence. Difficulties will arise, and difficulties will be dealt with."